CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A former aide to President Donald Trump is headed to Harvard University to teach diplomacy and foreign affairs.

The Ivy League school said Monday that Dina Powell, the former deputy national security adviser, will teach seminars and study groups over the next year as a non-resident senior fellow.

She will join Harvard’s Kennedy School to share her experience in American foreign policy, the Middle East and international politics.

Nicholas Burns, faculty director of the Future of Diplomacy Project at Harvard, says Powell is “one of our country’s finest public servants” and “will be a source of ideas and inspiration” for students.

Powell is among several Trump aides who left after his first year in office. She previously worked for Goldman Sachs and the administration of former President George W. Bush.