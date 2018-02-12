Top Virginia Republicans — including the state party chairman and one of its U.S. House members — are demanding that a member of the party’s central committee step aside for “bigoted” comments about non-Christians.

“Having a preference for Christians over non-Christians as political leaders is not bigoted. It is a preference and duty we are allowed,” Fredy Burgos, who represents the 11th District in the state party’s governing body, wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the conservative blog Bearing Drift, Mr. Burgos wrote the post over Mike Ginsberg, who is facing Tim Hannigan for the chairmanship of the Fairfax County Republican Committee. Mr. Burgos is Mr. Hannigan’s campaign organizer and advisor.

The remarks, which paraphrased a quote from former Supreme Court Justice John Jay, quickly drew condemnation.

“I immediately contacted Mr. Burgos. I demanded he remove the post. I demanded he resign immediately from the Republican Party’s State Central Committee,” said John Whitbeck, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

“When statements like this are made, it is incredibly important for the party to make as strong a statement as possible against this kind of bigotry,” he continued.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Comstock spoke similarly, saying in a statement that “Fredy Burgos and his bigoted, backward views have no place in the Republican party — the party of Lincoln and Reagan.”