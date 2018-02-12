WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Westchester County executive has signed legislation banning gun shows on county-owned property.

On Monday, Democrat George Latimer signed legislation passed by the county’s Board of Legislators.

Latimer says the county should not be in the business of advancing the sale of weapons and other items offered at gun shows.

Latimer signed an executive order on the ban in January. His office says the new action makes it a law, so a future administration could not revoke it.