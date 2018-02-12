An Islamic State supporter in Virginia was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for a conviction on firearms possession stemming from an arrest last summer just weeks after his release from prison.

Casey Charles Spain, 29, of Richmond, had become radicalized while serving a seven-year sentence for abducting a 15-year-old girl with the intent to rape her, the Justice Department said. Spain swore a pledge of loyalty to the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, and had an image of the terror organization’s flag tattooed on his back while in prison.

It was during this time he allegedly became fixated on attacking the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, police stations and an armory in Richmond, authorities said.

After Spain was released from prison on Aug. 11, he discussed on recorded telephone calls his desire to travel overseas and join the Islamic State. The FBI began surveilling Spain using an undercover agent to make contact with him about his desire to obtain a firearm. During that period, Spain established a Facebook account to speak to overseas individuals about the Islamic State, according to court documents.

The FBI arrested Spain outside of his home on Aug. 31, one day after he met with the undercover agent and a confidential human source about buying a semiautomatic handgun with a 50-round barrel canister.

Spain had also made arrangements to buy a firearm online, the Justice Department said.