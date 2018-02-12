JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pushing for increased broadband and technology funding for public libraries.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Ashcroft spoke with committee members at a state budget hearing last week about his office’s appropriations and the Remote Electronic Access for Libraries Program. It supports the cost for internet access, technical support, network security, training and other services to tax-supported public libraries.

In Gov. Eric Greitens’ budget proposal, he recommended $2 million for the program, which is the amount the office received last year. Ashcroft says he wants the program to be appropriated an additional $1.1 million to get the funding back to the level it was in fiscal year 2015.

Ashcroft says the program is a cost-effective way to “get broadband to the people of the state.”

