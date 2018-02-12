President Trump will attend the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference, he announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“The journey to #MAGA began [at] CPAC 2011 and the opportunity to reconnect with friends and supporters is something I look forward to every year. See you at #CPAC2018!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The annual conference, the biggest gathering of conservative leaders and grass-roots activists, opens Feb. 21 in the National Harbor area of suburban Washington, D.C.

While Mr. Trump had a triumphant appearance at least year’s conference as a newly-inaugurated president, his relationship with the conference has been hit-and-miss.

At the 2016 conference, which fell during the Republican presidential primaries, he pulled out of the conference despite being the front-runner. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, won the “presidential-preference” straw vote among the attendees.