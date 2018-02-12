WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Vermont and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire have partnered to electronically share veterans’ health information.

Veterans who receive care from the hospitals can take advantage of the Virtual Lifetime Electronic Record Health Program. It enables non-VA health care providers to gain VA medical data, such as health problems, medications, immunizations, and some lab test results.

The program is free and voluntary for veterans, but requires written consent.

Once completed, the veteran’s authorization to share his/her health information shall be in effect for 10 years and can be renewed. Veterans can “opt-out” or discontinue the sharing of their health information at any time should they choose to do so.

The VA Medical Center is in White River Junction, Vermont, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock is in Lebanon, New Hampshire.