Presidential daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump was sent to the hospital as a precaution Monday after opening an envelope containing white powder in what her husband suggested was a political attack.

The Secret Service confirmed that its agents and other law enforcement partners in New York City “are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees.”

Though Mrs. Trump was taken to the hospital after opening the envelope at a Manhattan apartment, the substance was later found to be non-hazardous, according to Fox News.

Her husband, Donald Trump Jr., later confirmed in a tweet that “Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning.”

He went on to say to blame the mailing on politics.

“Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior,” the tweet also said.