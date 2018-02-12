The White House said Monday that President Trump supports victims of domestic violence, in the wake of him sympathizing on social media with a top aide who quit after two ex-wives accused him of abuse.

“The president, along with the entire administration, take domestic violence very seriously and believe all allegations need to be investigated thoroughly,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Above all, the president supports the victims of domestic violence and believes everyone should be treated fairly.”

White House staff secretary Rob Porter quit last week amid allegations raised by his ex-wives of verbal and physical abuse. Over the weekend, Mr. Trump tweeted that “peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation.”

“Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?” the president asked.

The issue was the subject of repeated questions Monday at the White House press briefing. Mrs. Sanders took the unusual step of stating that the president himself had “literally dictated” to her the statement that he supports victims.

“He’s not taking a side necessarily one way or the other,” she said. “The president also supports due process.”