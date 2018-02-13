Metro will close two stations for 45 days this summer, the transit agency said Tuesday.

The Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood station and the Brookland-CUA station will close July 21 and reopen Sept. 3, with no Red Line trains running between Fort Totten and NoMa stations.

“This 45-day project will allow crews to complete structural repairs at Metro’s oldest outdoor station, including addressing deteriorating platform conditions that affect the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] accessibility of the station,” the transit agency said.

Subway riders will need to use the Green Line between Fort Totten and Noma-Gallaudet stations, or Metro shuttle buses between Fort Totten, Brookland, Rhode Island Avenue and NoMa.

After several track fires and one train derailing last year, the agency is moving ahead with plans to update and repair its infrastructure which will cost $1.25 billion in 2018 alone.

“We have made significant improvements in getting Metro back to good and want visitors to know that Metro is a convenient affordable option to get around,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.