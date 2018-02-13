A white powdery substance was found Tuesday in former President Barack Obama’s D.C. office, Fox 5 reported.

The incident occurred at the office spaces leased by Mr. Obama, but the building is owned by the World Wildlife Fund. It is located in Northwest D.C., according to the local affiliate.

It was unclear whether Mr. Obama was in the office at the time the substance was found.

The incident comes just one day after President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., received a similar substance. His wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to the hospital, but no one was injured. The powder turned out to be cornstarch.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.