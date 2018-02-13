Sen. Charles E. Grassley said Tuesday that he had hoped the federal government would have passed some regulations on social media prior to the 2018 midterm election.

“I thought that we were going to get — as far as advertisement on Facebook and Twitter and things like that — that the Federal Election Commission was going to step in with some regulations that were very important. Who was paying for it, so we could track it, and that would probably discourage [anything] Russian related from using those platforms,” Mr. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said on Fox News.

Social media networks have become a big topic of conversation heading into the 2018 election. Intelligence officials say that the sites were targets for Russians trying to influence the 2016 election, and that lawmakers have not taken enough steps to protect users on these platforms in the upcoming election.

“We expect Russia to continue using propaganda, social media, false-flag personas, sympathetic spokesmen and other means to influence, to try to build on its wide range of operations and exacerbate social and political fissures in the United States,” Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Democrats have blamed President Trump for not adequately pushing the issue. Mr. Trump has shown sensitivity to the issue of Russia’s role in the election, seeing it as a way to minimize his win.

