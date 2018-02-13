PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Federal immigration officials have released a Guatemalan mother of two young children after an outcry by her supporters in Rhode Island.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement released 30-year-old Lilian Calderon on Tuesday after officials granted a stay of deportation while she seeks legal status. A federal judge barred her deportation last week after the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Massachusetts filed suit.

The Providence woman was detained in Boston Jan. 17 when she tried to apply for legal status by verifying her marriage. ICE officials said a judge had issued a final removal order.

Calderon’s husband is a U.S. citizen. She came to the U.S. with her parents when she was 3 years old.

A hearing is set for next week in federal court in Massachusetts in the ACLU lawsuit.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.