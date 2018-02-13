President Trump warned Tuesday that the current debate on DACA would be the final opportunity for Congress to solve the problem before the March 5 deadline.

“Negotiations on DACA have begun. Republicans want to make a deal and Democrats say they want to make a deal. Wouldn’t it be great if we could finally, after so many years, solve the DACA puzzle. This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! March 5th,” Mr. Trumptweeted, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The Senate moved toward open debate on Monday evening on immigration reform. The president has made it clear that he will not sign a bill that only protects DACA recipients — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — and also wants border protection, an end to the VISA lottery system and chain migration.

But immigration isn’t Mr. Trump’s only major plan right now.

On Monday, he unveiled his new infrastructure plan that he’s hoping will have bipartisan support. The issue was also among Mr. Trump’s major campaign promises, and one Democrats also want to address.

“Our infrastructure plan has been put forward and has received great reviews by everyone except, of course, the Democrats. After many years we have taken care of our Military, now we have to fix our roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and more. Bipartisan, make deal Dems?” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The $1.5 trillion plan, however, has some fiscal conservatives nervous that this will only further add to the growing deficit.

