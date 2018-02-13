CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire colleges and universities would be barred from providing state-funded financial aid to students who are not legal residents of the United States under a bill before the Senate Education Committee.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford, would apply to both the University System of New Hampshire and the state’s community college system. It also would limit the availability of adult education programs funded by state or local sources to legal residents of the state of New Hampshire.

Advocates who work with refugees and immigrants are expected to oppose the bill at a public hearing Tuesday.