SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers voted against a bill that would have given police the authority to pull over motorists for using their hands to answer phone calls while driving.

The Deseret News reports Democratic State Rep. Carol Spackman Moss presented the “hands-free cellphone bill” Friday to the House Transportation Committee, which voted against the bill, likely ending its journey this session.

Talking on the phone while holding it is currently illegal under Utah law, but it is a secondary offense, meaning police cannot pull over motorists for holding their phones or talking into them while they drive.

Moss, who sponsored the bill, says the legislation makes the infraction a primary offense.

Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich says the bill would make enforcement of distracted driving laws much easier.

