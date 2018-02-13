Rep. John Delaney said Tuesday that he does not support the current infrastructure plan and would like Congress to take a look at his proposal to address the issue.

“In my bill, what I did is something truly bipartisan. We had 40 Democrats, 40 Republicans, on a $1 trillion-plus infrastructure program, but it had new money. And the new money I proposed was from a fix of our international tax system, which was in fact fixed in the tax reform bill,” Mr. Delaney, Maryland Democrat, said on CNN.

He said that to use the money saved from the tax plan, however, lawmakers would need to reopen the tax bill since the money saved from restructuring the international tax code was used to support the tax cuts. He said he spoke with other lawmakers a few weeks ago on his plan, which he first proposed in 2013 and again in 2017, to revisit the idea.

“I called for them to basically go back to that deal, open it up, raise the corporate rate form 21 to 23 [percent]. That would created $200 billion to fund this plan,” the congressman said.

Mr. Delaney is also the first Democrat to run an ad for the 2020 presidential race, which aired during the Super Bowl a few weeks ago. He said Mr. Trump’s behavior is “degrading our society,” and Democrats will need to be out on the campaign trail early to change that narrative.