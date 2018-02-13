AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican Gov. Paul LePage is set to deliver his final State of the State address.

The governor is scheduled to address a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Tuesday. He’s said he’s inviting an elderly Maine man who lost his home to foreclosure.

LePage said a main theme of his final year will be pushing to tax conservation land owned by trusts. Critics say much land is already on the tax rolls.

The governor can’t seek re-election because of term limits.

LePage gave his address in person last year after a one-year hiatus from the longstanding tradition.

He used his 2017 address to attack liberals and lawmakers beholden to lobbyists. He said he wanted to speak to the public, not lawmakers, and streamed his address via Facebook Live.