CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A man sought by the U.S. Army and others for years has been sentenced in an Iowa federal courtroom to three years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Daryl Grisby, of Dyersville, was sentenced Tuesday in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty last September to aggravated identity theft and misuse of a Social Security number.

Officials say Grigsby was convicted at court-martial of assault while serving in the Army in the 1980s. Following his conviction and while pending other criminal charges, Grigsby ran from the Army. He was later convicted of bank robbery in Oregon in the 1990s while using the name “Aaron Davis,” and fled federal supervised release in 2001.

Grigsby later began using the identity and Social Security number of another person until his arrest in Iowa last year.

