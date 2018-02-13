COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) - Mayors and other municipal officials from all across New York state are wrapping up their winter conference in Albany.

More than 150 officials, including some 70 mayors, have been meeting at a suburban hotel as part of the legislative meeting of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and state Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan, of Long Island, spoke to the group on Monday.

Attendees discussed such topics as sharing public services, the state’s downtown revitalization program, New York’s response to the federal tax overhaul and dealing with abandoned properties.

On Tuesday they’ll head to the Capitol in Albany to lobby lawmakers about various issues facing municipalities. Among the mayors attending are Kathy Sheehan of Albany, Richard David of Binghamton and Gary McCarthy of Schenectady.