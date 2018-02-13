Sheriff Grady Judd of Florida said Tuesday that President Trump is law enforcement’s “best ally.”

“Eight of my deputies were shot at in the last month at two separate events. Fortunately, none of them were hit. There are people that are proactively looking … for the opportunity to help hurt law enforcement officers and President Trump is our best ally right now,” Mr. Judd of Polk County, Florida, said on Fox News.

Mr. Judd will meet with Mr. Trump later Tuesday about law enforcement and illegal immigration. The sheriff said the new push to release low-level offenders from prison is a mistake, arguing that these types of criminals often escalate their behavior over time.

“Don’t buy into that rhetoric that we ought to let these low-level, minor offenders out. They earned prison, and they should get it,” Mr. Judd said.

He also praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying he’s doing an “awesome job.”

“He is working towards enforcing the rule of law,” Mr. Judd said.