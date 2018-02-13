LONDON (AP) — London police say a suspicious package that was delivered to the British Parliament building contained a white powder.
The Metropolitan Police said specialists are assessing the powder. Authorities didn’t identify the office that received the substance on Tuesday, but said it remains closed.
Police say the rest of the parliamentary complex in central London is open.
Police counterterrorism detectives are investigating the incident. The complex was not evacuated or placed in a lockdown.
