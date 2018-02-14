A shooting at the gate to NSA’s headquarters in Maryland Wednesday sent three people to the hospital but the injuries weren’t from gunfire, said the agency, adding “there’s no ongoing security or safety threat.”

An unauthorized SUV tried to enter the gate, shots were fired, and the National Security Agency said in a statement that “preliminary reports do not presently indicate that there are injuries attributable to gunfire,” The Associated Press reported.

Earlier in the day, Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips had confirmed that one person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, AP said.

The National Security Agency headquarters are located on Fort George G. Meade in Anne Arundel County. Route 32 was closed during the morning rush hour due to the ongoing police investigation by the FBI, ABC News said.

“NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” NSAtweeted.

Gordon Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office, told reporters at a press conference later in the day that the three injured were the driver of the vehicle, an NSA police officer and a civilian onlooker. He would not give any details about how they were injured or who opened fire, AP said.

“I cannot emphasize enough that we believe there is no indication that this has a nexus to terrorism,” Mr. Johnson said.

The FBItweeted that the agency believes it is an “isolated incident.”

Two people were taken into custody, AP reported.

NBC News 4 reported that a man in handcuffs was sitting on the ground near a black SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.

The White House said President Trump was briefed about the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected,” said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

NSA Police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat. — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) February 14, 2018

Fort George G. Meade - HWY32 is closed in both directions near Fort Meade due to a police investigation. Please take alternate routes, expect long delays and drive carefully. — Fort Meade PAO (@FtMeadeMD) February 14, 2018

The incident at Fort Meade has been contained. We have no further updates at this time. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

Fort Meade incident update: we do not believe there is any nexus to terrorism at this point in time, and believe that this was an isolated incident. We ask for your patience as the investigation continues. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

• Sally Persons and Dave Boyer contributed to this article.

