A shooting at the gate to NSA’s headquarters in Maryland Wednesday left one person wounded and blocked early morning traffic, but the agency says “there’s no ongoing security or safety threat.”

Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed that one person was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, The Associated Press reported.

“NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat,” NSA tweeted.

WBAL reported the shooting suspect is in custody.

The National Security Agency headquarters are located on Fort George G. Meade in Anne Arundel County.

Route 32 is closed due to the ongoing police investigation by the FBI, ABC News said.

NBC News 4 reported that a man in handcuffs was sitting on the ground near a black SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.

The White House said President Trump was briefed about the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected,” said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

NSA Police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat. — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) February 14, 2018

Fort George G. Meade - HWY32 is closed in both directions near Fort Meade due to a police investigation. Please take alternate routes, expect long delays and drive carefully. — Fort Meade PAO (@FtMeadeMD) February 14, 2018

The incident at Fort Meade has been contained. We have no further updates at this time. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

• Sally Persons and Dave Boyer contributed to this article.

