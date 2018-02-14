Sen. Cory Booker pledged Tuesday not to take any more money from corporate political action committees.

“I heard from constituents today asking about corporate PAC contributions. I’m joining several of my colleagues & no longer accepting these contributions. Our campaign finance system is broken. I thank @StopBigMoney for their work—it’s time to pass campaign finance reform,” Mr. Booker, New Jersey Democrat, tweeted.

Political action committees — commonly referred to as PACs — are limited in how much they can contribute to a particular candidate or party, but they are unlimited in what they can spend apart from a candidate or party.

