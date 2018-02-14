SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Former state legislator Vicki Walker has been named interim director of the Department of State Lands.

She replaces Jim Paul, who is leaving for the agency that manages state-owned lands at the end of the month.

Walker spent 10 years in the Legislature, representing the Eugene area as a state representative and a state senator.

She was a key critic of former Oregon Gov. Neil Goldschmidt and considered challenging then-Gov. Ted Kulongoski in the 2006 Democratic primary.

She eventually ran for secretary of state in 2008, but lost in the primary to Kate Brown.

Brown is now the governor and she chairs the board that picked Walker on Tuesday.

The governor said Walker thinks outside the box and has always paid close attention to how taxpayer dollars are spent.

