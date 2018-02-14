YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - A judge has dismissed charges against the father of a 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the hand, citing a Massachusetts law that allows criminally charged military veterans to enter diversion programs.

Thirty-one-year-old Nicholas Jenner, of Yarmouth, had been charged with improperly storing a firearm and reckless endangerment. His daughter found the loaded gun on a nightstand in December 2016. She was expected to fully recover from her injuries.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs wrote a letter indicating that Jenner, a combat veteran, has been in therapy since before the accident. It says he intends to stay in treatment beyond what might be legally required.

Prosecutors objected to dismissal of the charges.

Charges against the girl’s mother were dropped in June.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.