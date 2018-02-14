WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - An agent with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accused of sending a Wichita television news anchor sensitive law enforcement material has pleaded guilty to exceeding authorized access to a government computer.

ICE Agent Andrew J. Pleviak was also taken into custody at Wednesday’s change-of-plea hearing after a federal judge found there were no conditions which can reasonably assure the safety of the community or his compliance with bond requirements.

A probable cause affidavit released in January shows KAKE-TV anchor Deb Farris told police Pleviak was sending her sensitive law enforcement material and texting messages that were sexual in nature. Police photographed about 185 screen shots of text messages between them.

Farras has said Pleviak was texting her things that made her uncomfortable and scared her.

Sentencing is May 2.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.