An El Salvador national who was a member of the violent MS-13 criminal organization has been sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in prison for possession of a firearm.
Jose Salvador Gonzales-Campos, a 27-year-old illegal immigrant, was arrested on August 15, 2017 after an FBI SWAT team searched his Indianapolis home. During the search, agents discovered a Salvadoran passport, a .357 caliber revolver and five founds of ammunition. The items were hidden in a light blue backpack, the Department of Justice said. Three other suspected MS-13 members were also taken into custody during the raid.
As an illegal alien, Gonzales-Campos cannot legally possess a firearm. Gonzales-Campos will likely be deported to El Salvador after serving his sentence, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Glickman in a statement.
The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Banker in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
“Violent criminal street gangs like MS-13 threaten our communities,” said Robert Middleton, acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Division.
“Today’s sentence will not only make our neighborhoods safer, but send a message to other gang members that the FBI and its law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively pursue efforts to disrupt and dismantle organized crime groups such as these.”
