LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska senator is proposing a bill that would require state and local law enforcement agencies to provide public notice before they agree to enforce federal immigration laws.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said Wednesday he introduced the measure following news that Dakota County’s sheriff had enrolled in a federal program to deputize local forces.

The bill would require agencies would to provide notice to their local government 30 days prior to entering an agreement so it can be discussed at the next meeting.

Supporters say the bill promotes communication and transparency. They say the programs could incur large costs to taxpayers and create distrust between immigrant communities and law enforcement, which could lead to decreased crime reporting.

Opponents say they want increased enforcement of immigration law.

