ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - State wildlife managers are reviewing the status of a threatened fish found only in southern New Mexico’s Tularosa River Basin.

The Game and Fish Department has initiated an investigation into the White Sands pupfish, a 2-inch long fish that can be found in two springs and two streams on White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base.

Because of its extremely limited distribution, the pupfish has been classified by the state as a threatened species since 1975.

The department is accepting comments and data on the species status that will be considered by the agency’s director before a final decision is made later this year.

The department has been working federal wildlife and military officials since 1994 on conservation measures aimed at maintaining the current populations and establishing new ones in suitable locations.

