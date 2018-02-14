ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for volunteers for its “Campground Ambassador” program that helps introduce new campers to outdoor activities.

Campground Ambassadors will assist DEC campground staff in welcoming and assisting campers at DEC facilities in the Adirondacks and Catskills. They’ll help introduce new campers to nature activities, hiking and fishing.

Ambassadors will serve two to four weeks between July 1st and Labor Day and will be provided a campsite.

In the Catskills, participating campgrounds are Kenneth Wilson and North South Lake. In the Adirondacks, ambassadors will be at Cranberry Lake, Fish Creek-Rollins Pond, Moffitt Beach, Nicks Lake and Rogers Rock campgrounds.

Applications must be received by March 30.

