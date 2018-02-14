President Trump spoke with Florida Gov. Rick Scott Wednesday in the wake of a mass school shooting, offering federal assistance.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” the president tweeted. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

The White House canceled its daily press briefing “in light of this tragedy,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers,” she said.

Authorities said 17 people were killed in the shooting at a high school in Broward County. The gunman, who is in custody, has been identified as 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, a former student at the school, the Miami Herald reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.