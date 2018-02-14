LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport says two men have been injured after a “serious accident involving two vehicles” on the airfield.

The airport says it is working with police to investigate the accident, which did not involve any passengers.

It says the airfield remains open and staff are working to keep disruption to a minimum. British Airways reported delays to “a small number of our flights.”

The Metropolitan Police force says officers were called just after 6 a.m. Wednesday to a crash on the taxiway.

It says two men were treated for injuries. One was in a non-life threatening condition. The other was taken to a hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

