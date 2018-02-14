CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s May 8 primary election slate is official and will have several contested races on the federal level.

Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the list of certified candidates Wednesday.

Six Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, will square off in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Joe Manchin, who faces primary opposition from Paula Swearingin.

Seven Republicans and four Democrats are seeking Jenkins’ 3rd District U.S. House seat. U.S. Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney are unopposed in their respective Republican primaries. Three Democrats filed in the 1st District race and two Democrats are running in the 2nd District.

Half of the 34-member state Senate and all 100 House of Delegates seats are up this year.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.