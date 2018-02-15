A student is in custody after a brief school lockdown when Baltimore County police responded Thursday to a tip regarding an armed person on the campus of Loch Raven High School in Towson.

WBAL Radioreported police say the 14-year-old suspect was initially confronted by the school’s student-resource officer, running to another part of the building and prompting the lockdown and swift response of some 30 officers to the scene.

The student was later captured by tactical officers, WBAL reported. No injuries were reported in the incident, Baltimore County police officials confirmed on an official Twitter account.

Parents of Loch Raven students should not report to the school but rather a nearby business parking lot, tweeted Baltimore County police.

