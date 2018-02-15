ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state’s comptroller says the budget proposal submitted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives him “significant flexibility” to adjust spending after the plan is approved by the Legislature.
Thomas DiNapoli’s analysis of the fellow Democrat’s $168 billion budget proposal would weaken the checks and balances over the how taxpayer dollars are spent.
DiNapoli’s report released Wednesday calls 2018 a “high-pressure year” for the state budget because of the federal tax overhaul and other changes Washington is making that will impact New York’s bottom line.
The comptroller says aspects of Cuomo’s spending plan raise concerns about transparency and oversight.
Cuomo will negotiate with the leaders of the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled Assembly to come up with a final state budget, which is due by April 1.
