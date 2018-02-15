President Trump said Thursday that disturbing behavior must be reported early to prevent tragedies like the shooting at a Florida high school.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at his former high school Wednesday afternoon, while wearing a gas mask and throwing smoke grenades. Seventeen people have been confirmed dead while another 15 remain in the hospital. He was charged with 17 counts of murder.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at his former school where he was expelled, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

