ROXBURY, N.J. (AP) - The former New Jersey deputy mayor who resigned after making a Facebook post that compared immigrants to raccoons will keep his day job in another New Jersey township.

Richard Blood, formerly deputy mayor for Mendham Township, has served as Roxbury’s director of public works for nearly a decade and was at work Tuesday. NJ.com reports the Morristown-based immigrant advocacy group Wind of the Spirit says it is not calling for Blood to be fired, but wants officials to take further steps to acknowledge the controversy.

Karol Ruiz, co-president of Wind of the Spirit, says Blood has his rights to free speech, but the group wants a dialogue.

Blood said Wednesday that his post was insensitive and hopes he will be able to walk it back one day.

