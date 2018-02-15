MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - Davison County’s former veterans service officer is appealing her firing to South Dakota’s Labor Department.

Jessica Davidson alleges her November termination was in response to her “whistleblowing” on the state Department of Veterans Affairs. She had raised concerns about errors in veterans’ files and what she felt was improper use of military insignia on souvenir coins.

Labor Deputy Secretary Tom Hart tells The Daily Republic that an administrative law judge will conduct a hearing and investigation on whether Davidson’s firing violated state law. He says the typical grievance appeal takes three to five months to complete.

County Deputy State’s Attorney James Taylor maintains that Davidson’s claims are without merit.

