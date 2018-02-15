ATTICA, N.Y. — A Norfolk Southern Corp. spokesman says a freight train carrying automobiles has derailed in rural western New York, sending up a plume of black smoke but posing no public danger.

Railroad spokesman Jon Glass says a train pulling 43 autorack cars derailed in rural Wyoming County near the village of Attica at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Both engines and several cargo cars derailed.

Glass says one engine was on fire but it’s unclear if either of the two crew members was injured. He says there were no hazardous materials on the train, which was en route from Buffalo to Mechanicville.

The railroad was working with Wyoming County emergency crews to secure the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

