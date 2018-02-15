The book has a straightforward title: “The Faith of Donald J. Trump,” just published by Broadside Books, the conservative imprint of Harper Collins Publishers. Authors David Brody and Scott Lamb also are straightforward and unapologetic about their intent to chronicle the spiritual voyage of the 45th president, which appears to be both authentic and distinctive — somewhat like Mr. Trump himself, who was candid about the presidency.

“I would say the office is so powerful that you need God even more,” Mr. Trump told the authors — volunteering that he remains “a Sunday church person” and providing them with a 1959 black-and-white photo of his Confirmation class at a Presbyterian church in Queens, New York.

“President Trump is a believer. I say that with great conviction. I think his faith in God and his faith in the American people are the foundation of his life and service,” advised Vice President Mike Pence.

At 400 pages, this is a substantial book, with 30 chapters. While it recognizes such extraordinary phenomena as Mr. Trump’s rapport with evangelical Christians, it does not polish his “journey-esque” language, and it does not overlook the president’s flaws.

“God uses imperfect people to accomplish his will,” friend-of-the-president James Robinson told the authors.

They have their own mission. Mr. Brody, a meticulous, Emmy Award-winning reporter for the Christian Broadcasting Network; and Mr. Lamb, a Baptist minister, author and a columnist for The Washington Times, clearly spell out their own calling.

“As president of the United States, Donald Trump has been put in a position of authority by Almighty God, which makes the narrative about his faith even more vital to understand the man who promises to ‘Make America Great Again,’” they write.

MEANWHILE IN THE WAITING AREA

Some wonder why CNN appears to have a monopoly on broadcasting in the nation’s airports, where waiting passengers are a built-in audience.

“Everyone’s watching CNN. They don’t have a choice. That may have made sense 20 years ago when CNN had a centrist reputation, but these days the channel has strayed so far to the left that it is constantly promoting wacky Russia-related conspiracy theories along with strange spiritual advice from resident philosopher-poet Andrew Cuomo,” points out Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “You have to wonder what’s going on. Airports feel like a lesser version of hell with dirty seats, overpriced food and propaganda posing as news on CNN.”

Mr. Carlson looked into the situation to find that the specially packaged CNN Airport Network is broadcast at 60 participating airports — which receive money from the network to broadcast their content. CNN pays Miami International Airport alone $150,000 a year to broadcast their fare.

“We’re all being propagandized, consciously and unconsciously, all the time. I’m not sure how to end this CNN dominance of those public spaces, but we all should start thinking about it,” says PJ Media founder Roger L. Simon, who also has noticed CNN’s airport presence.

READYING THE LONE STAR STATE

The Texas primary elections are March 6, but early voting begins Tuesday. It is not surprising, then, that Vice President Mike Pence is paying a call on the Lone Star State. He arrives in San Antonio on Friday to begin a 48-hour tour. Mr. Pence is the star of a “Trump Victory” fundraiser to benefit the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s re-election campaign. He then journeys 238 miles south to McAllen on the U.S.-Mexico border, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Sen. Ted Cruz and law enforcement officers from local police as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Then it’s off to Dallas on Saturday to fundraise for the National Republican Congressional Committee, then attend an event hosted by America First Policies, a nonprofit seeking “a more prosperous, safer and stronger country.” He’ll have plenty of company. Among them: Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Reps. Jeb Hensarling and Pete Sessions. Mr. Pence then serves as keynote speaker for the Dallas County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner.

Unrelated, but pertinent: Mitt Romney appears at the Utah County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner and is due to announce he’ll run for the U.S. Senate seat in his state. C-SPAN will cover the event at 9 p.m. ET

BORDER WARS

Immigrants with past criminal convictions accounted for 74 percent of the 143,470 arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in fiscal 2017, reports Pew Research Center analyst Kristen Bialik, based on data from the agency.

She writes that DUIs lead the list of offenses for those with prior convictions or pending charges — followed by possession of dangerous drugs, traffic offenses, illegal entry or false claims of U.S. citizenship, assault, obstructing the judiciary or Congress, larceny, “general crimes,” obstructing the police and burglary. Ms. Bialik also reports that arrest numbers rose 30 percent after President Trump took office.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: “LBJ’s weekend getaway ranch,” built in 1963 on 142 acres near Johnson City, Texas. Four bedrooms, five baths originally built for President Lyndon Johnson in Texas Hill Country. Stone and cedar exterior; three stone fireplaces, completed updated interior; 3,980 square-feet, with 360-degree views. Additional ranch house and 12,000-square-foot gathering and exhibit on property, plus ponds, mature oaks and native grasses. Priced at $2.8 million through DMTX.com; find the home here. Don’t miss the photos section.

POLL DU JOUR

•42 percent of Americans say the Democratic Party is “too liberal”; 79 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents and 11 percent of Democrats agree.

•36 percent say the Republican Party is “too conservative”; 13 percent of Republicans, 33 percent of independents and 63 percent of Democrats agree.

•24 percent say Democratic ideology is “about right”; 8 percent of Republicans, 12 percent of independents and 57 percent of Democrats agree.

•20 percent say Republican ideology is “about right”; 42 percent of Republicans, 15 percent of independents and 8 percent of Democrats agree.

•19 percent say the Republican Party is not conservative enough”; 36 percent of Republicans, 15 percent of independents and 10 percent of Democrats agree.

•11 percent say the Democratic Party is “not liberal enough”; 2 percent of Republicans, 13 percent of independents and 18 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 11-13.

