Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has had another campus speech cancelled, only this time it was college Republicans who pulled the plug.

The UCLA Bruin Republicans nixed the event Wednesday, just one day after announcing that Mr. Yiannopoulos would appear Feb. 26 to deliver a speech entitled, “10 Things I Hate About Mexico.”

The invitation ignited an outcry, including an open letter from UCLA associate professor Gabriel Rossman, who has supported the Bruin Republicans but said he would disassociate himself from the student group if it went ahead with the event.

The campus organization said it decided to disinvite Mr. Yiannopoulos over dissension within its ranks.

“The decision to host Milo has polarized the leadership of the organization between those wishing to move forward with the event and those who wish to cancel it,” said the Bruin Republicans in a Wednesday post on Facebook.

The club recently hosted climate skeptic Alex Epstein, author of “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels,” while conservative author Dinesh D’Souza spoke in January at an event hosted by the UCLA Freedom Coalition.

“In order for an organization to be able to function properly, it must do so with the unequivocal support of all its members,” said the club’s notice. “This does not mean that we all must agree 100% on all issues but we must have at least a clear majority. Consequently, we have decided not to move forward with the event.”

Mr. Yiannopoulos was disappointed by the cancellation. “I despair at the trajectory of Californian universities. Even the students who describe themselves as Republicans seem hopelessly lost and weak,” he said on Facebook.

He also vowed to continue arranging speeches in California. His February 2017 talk at the University of California Berkeley was abruptly cancelled after leftist protesters rioted, setting fires and causing $100,000 in damage to the campus.

“Unlike previous generations of conservative and libertarian activists I refuse to simply hand over the keys to the wacko left,” Mr. Yiannopoulos said. “In the meantime I urge parents to reconsider sending your kids to these schools. They’re not getting educated — they’re getting indoctrinated.”

Chancellor Gene Block praised the decision to rescind the invitation. “I hope we will all continue to resist such provocations and nurture our campus culture, which values ideas over hatred,” he said in a campus email, as reported by the Daily Bruin.

Mr. Rossman was also pleased. “That the university respects free speech rights and that it was the club’s decision to make, is just as important as the outcome,” he said in a post on the Weekly Standard.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.