SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Legislature is wrapping up a 30-day session after approving a $6.3 billion budget bill that shores up spending on the criminal justice system and public education with pay raises allotted to teachers and state workers.

The Democrat-led legislature has until noon on Thursday to approve legislation.

New Mexico’s rising crime rate has been a dominant concern of the legislative session.

Lawmakers approved an 8.5 percent pay raise for state police, prison guards and parole officers and are rallying behind an unconventional reform package that decriminalizes littering to focus on severe crime.

Lawmakers are boosting annual funding to early childhood education and public schools, but won’t tap into a state sovereign wealth fund.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is generally supportive of the legislatures spending priorities.

