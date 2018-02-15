PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Activists in Providence launched a campaign this week to put a rent-control initiative on the upcoming fall ballot.

The Providence Journal reports members of Direct Action for Rights and Equality gathered Wednesday at the home of an elderly couple facing eviction to announce their effort. DARE activist Malchus Mills says the organization hopes to limit rent increases to once a year and make them subject to approval by a Providence rent control board.

DARE must submit a petition with the proposed ordinance before City Council considers the measure. If the council doesn’t enact the ordinance, 5 percent of registered voters need to support it before it moves to the ballot.

Housing Works RI says most of the households in Providence are renters.

