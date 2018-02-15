Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign adviser, is finalizing a plea deal with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reported.

Mr. Gates has been in plea negotiations with Muller’s team for about a month and spoke with the special counsel’s team about his case and other criminal activity he may have witnessed in what criminal lawyers call a “Queen for a Day” interview.

The impending deal indicates Mr. Gates is “poised to cooperate” in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign, CNN reported, citing “sources familiar with the case.”

Mr. Gates was indicted along with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on Oct. 27 on 12 counts related to his consulting work with Ukrainian political figures. He pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.