Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon kicked off a budget hearing Thursday by slamming Congress for failing to address the scourge of school shootings across America, saying Florida students terrorized by a gunman on Wednesday are looking to adults for answers.

“Eighteen school shooting this year,” Mr. Wyden, a Democrat, told the Senate Finance Committee. “And I’m just gonna begin by saying: When is enough, enough?”

The latest shooting claimed 17 lives and injured 15 more at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire on his former high school on Wednesday afternoon, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and throwing smoke grenades. He was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder. There is no confirmed motive at this time.

“I heard one [student] in effect say, ‘We’re kids, we can’t fix this. You adults get over it and deal with it,’ ” Mr. Wyden said.

The senator said he brought up the subject from the outset because the panel is vetting health policy contained in President Trump’s fiscal 2019 budget.

“It sure sounds like there are a lot of young people who are frightened about what can happen at their school,” Mr. Wyden said.

