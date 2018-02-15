Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin will perform together this summer as the Smashing Pumpkins for the first time in 18 years, the Grammy Award-winning alternative rock group announced Thursday.

Smashing Pumpkins will embark on an extensive arena tour of North America starting July 12 in Glendale, Arizona, covering 36 cities in the U.S. and Canada, including a D.C.-area appearance at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena on July 27, the announcement said.

Titled “Shiny and Oh So Bright,” the tour marks the first to feature most of the groups’ classic line-up since its members disbanded in 2000 following nearly a decade of mainstream success attributed to hit songs including “Today,” “Tonight, Tonight,” and “1979.”

The tour also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation and is slated to exclusively feature performances of songs off of the group’s first five albums – 1991’s “Gish,” 1993’s “Siamese Dream,” 1995’s “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” 1998’s “Adore” and 2000’s “Machina/The Machines of God.”

“This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played,” Mr. Corgan, the group’s singer and guitarist, said in a a statement. “For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.”

Mr. Corgan, 50, raised the possibility of a Smashing Pumpkins reboot after sharing a photograph on social media last month showing himself in the recording studio alongside Mr. Iha, 49, and Mr. Chamberlin, 53, the band’s lead guitarist and drummer, respectively. D’Arcy Wretzky, the group’s original bassist, subsequently claimed she wasn’t invited to participate, however, triggering a fiery back-and-forth recently between the musician and her former bandmates.

“Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon,” Smashing Pumpkins claimed in a statement Monday.

Ms. Wretzky, 49, responded in a rare interview afterwards calling Mr. Corgan “insufferable.”

“I honestly think he may have a brain tumor,” the bassist told Alternative Nation this week in an interview billed as her first in 20 years.

Smashing Pumpkins formed in Chicago in 1988 but achieved most of its success during the following decade. The group formally called it quits in May 2000, though Mr. Corgan resurrected the Smashing Pumpkins name in 2006 for an album and subsequent tour with Mr. Chamberlin.

Frequent collaborator Jeff Schroeder will perform guitar on the upcoming dates, according to the band, giving the group a lineup better suited to “emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.”

“Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” sold over 10 million copies, earning the band seven nominations during the 1997 Grammy Awards. Smashing Pumpkins ultimately won a single award that year for “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” the record’s lead single.

