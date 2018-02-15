DENVER (AP) - State lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allow unauthorized immigrants to renew their Colorado driver’s licenses online or by mail instead of through an in-person appointment.

The Denver Post reports the State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday passed the bill, sending it to the Senate Appropriations committee for consideration.

Ranking Republican Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg joined two Democrats to advance the legislation.

The bill, which is similar ones that Republican lawmakers struck down in past years, seeks to ease the waiting period for those seeking appointments at one of four Department of Motor Vehicles locations across the state that issue the special licenses.

The measure would also allow the applicants to use a Social Security number to obtain the license instead of just an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

