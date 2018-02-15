Sen. Ted Cruz said Thursday that if Republicans pass an immigration plan that allows citizenship they will lose the majority in Congress this November.

“Mark my words, if Republican majorities in Congress pass citizenship for millions of people, do amnesty, I think it is quite likely we will lose both houses of Congress,” Mr. Cruz, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

President Trump has said he’d like to see a pathway to citizenship for the Dreamers, or DACA recipients — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — and Republicans in Congress have largely agreed to include such language along with border security.



The Senate is voting on four bills today regarding immigration, but reaching a comprehensive agreement has been difficult.

“The plans that are before the Senate right now, I think they don’t make any sense at all. We should not be granting citizenship to people here illegally,” Mr. Cruz said.

“For whatever reason you’ve got a whole lot of Republicans eager to propose granting citizenship for 1.8 million people here illegally,” he added.

He said the current plans are further to left than former President Barack Obama’s plan when he first create the DACA program, which did not grant citizenship.

“DACA was just a work permit,” Mr. Cruz said. “Why would Republicans be galloping to the left of Barack Obama?”

Mr. Trump decided to end the DACA program after it was challenge in court on constitutional grounds. The deadline for the program to expire is set for March 5.

